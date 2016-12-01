Skyway bridge reopens after fog clears

The Sunshine Skyway bridge has reopened after heavy sea fog that had diminished visibility caused it to be closed for more than two hours.
At 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol announced that the Skyway bridge had been reopened after visibility conditions had improved with sea fog dissipating from the area. The closure was announced at 11:30 a.m. and drivers had been advised to seek alternate routes.
The Tampa Bay area sees a lot of sea fog during the winter, according to Bay News meteorologist Mike Clay. Unlike the sea fog seen last year that affected the area for several days at a time, Thursday’s fog was expected to be short lived and was already beginning to dissipate not long after the closure.
The majority of the fog was sitting over the Skyway Bridge, affecting traffic.
An approaching cold front is nearing the area and winds are expected to pickup from the northwest Thursday afternoon, according to Clay.
“It will cool down a little tonight and will just be less humid tomorrow,” Clay said.
