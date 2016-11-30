Manatee commission to discuss proposed medical marijuana moratorium

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment Pause

3:07 Illustrating the 2016 Word of the Year: Xenophobia

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

0:32 World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

1:38 First scheduled flight from Miami to Havana

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

3:55 South Carolina governor says she had a 'very nice meeting' with Trump