Missing Palmetto man may be in danger

Deputies are looking for a Palmetto man who may have slit his wrists and swallowed some pills after a fight with his mother, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Gene German, 29, was reported missing at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release
German is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt, gray hoodie and jeans.
Deputies first responded to the 4200 block of Third Avenue Boulevard East in Palmetto Tuesday night after German’s mother called 911 during an argument with him. German left home before deputies arrived.
Deputies conducted a domestic disturbance investigation and left, but were called back a short time later when German’s mother called 911 again. The mother said her son had returned and may have possibly slit his wrists and swallowed an unknown number of prescription pills.
When deputies arrived the second time, German had already left again.
Anyone with information on German’s whereabouts can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
