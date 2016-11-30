Police dog hurt while nabbing burglar, deputies say

A police dog was injured during the apprehension of an armed burglar Tuesday evening, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Bay Drive after receiving a report of a shirtless man who was breaking out windows and lights of a home that is under construction.
Upon arrival, deputies surrounded the house and then heard a commotion coming from inside the residence, the release said.
One of the deputies watched as the man inside the home, identified as Simon Williamsen, 33, jumped through a sliding glass door, shattering it, the release said. The deputy then ordered Williamsen to stop, but the suspect fled, and K-9 Loki was allowed to give pursuit, the release said.
Williamsen then exited the back yard of the residence through a wooden gate and slammed the gate door on Loki, causing a one-inch laceration to the dog’s front right leg, but the wound did not need veterinary care, the release said. Loki then bit Williamsen in the right rib cage area, and Williamsen began punching the K9 before he was ordered to stop and taken into custody, the release said.
Deputites searched the residence and found two filet knives they believe were in the possession of Williamsen.
Williamsen refused medical treatment and was transported to the Manatee County jail.
