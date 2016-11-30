Manatee deputies investigate shooting

Deputies responding to a report of gunshots about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue East didn’t find much when they arrived.
That quickly changed when a shooting victim showed up at a Sarasota hospital, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
Manatee deputies had responded to a report of a possible shooting involving occupants of two vehicles that were parked next to each other at the 44th Avenue East location. Upon arrival, deputies found that both vehicles had fled the scene.
About one hour later, Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials reported to Manatee authorities that a gunshot wound victim was at their emergency room. Manatee detectives determined the victim had been shot in the thigh at 44th Avenue East location. The investigation continues, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.
The victim was treated and released.
