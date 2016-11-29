Missing girl, age 15, sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Amiracle R. Cannon was reported missing about 3 p.m. Tuesday from her residence on Alpine Court in East Manatee, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Amiracle’s caretaker, Mary Jo Charitonovich, 41, reported that she and the girl were involved in an argument Monday, and on Tuesday the girl packed a backpack and left the residence, the release said. The girl has threatened to harm herself in the past and does not have her prescribed medication, the release said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
Comments