Highs Wednesday will be in the 80s

There will be areas of fog that could be thick in some spots early Wednesday, so watch for reduced visibility on the early morning drive.
Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be mild, in the 60s.
It will also be rather humid due to a breeze from the south pumping in a warm, Caribbean-type air mass.
That southerly wind will be breezy at times, making for some choppy boating conditions.
There will be just enough moisture to trigger a couple small passing showers.
A front is on the way Thursday to knock our temperatures back down to normal for the end of the week.
