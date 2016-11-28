Commissioner says Manatee County has a ‘housing crisis’

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex Pause

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:52 Wild West re-enactment delights railroad fans in Parrish

0:30 Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County VP of Operations Beth Work talks about Christmas tree sales

0:24 Hundreds marvel at sea of poinsettias

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:14 Hope Landing resident calls Habitat home 'such a blessing'

1:23 Aerial footage of police at Ohio State University

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference