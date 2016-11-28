Commissioner says Manatee County has a ‘housing crisis’

If a developer wants to include affordable housing in a project along one of six Manatee County urban corridors, it now comes with a potential for higher density.
“It basically now allows an incentive for affordable and workforce housing,” Lisa Barrett, the county’s planning manager, said of the recently adopted Land Development Code amendments. “It is a big step.”
Tasked with reviewing the county’s codes for any barriers to developing affordable housing, the county’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee heard about the amendments, which are now in effect for along U.S. 41, 15th Street East, 53rd Avenue/State Road 70, Cortez Road, Manatee Avenue and First Street.
If developers are able to create additional units to offset the cost for the affordable units, it could make a project more feasible, according to Denise Thomas, the county’s housing and community development coordinator.
“For the developers, it’s whether the numbers are going to work,” she said. “It all comes down to the numbers.”
Manatee County is in a crisis situation in terms of housing, Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith said at Monday’s meeting.
“If there is not a mandate and creative way of thinking to convince people to build affordable houses, it won’t be done,” he said. “When there is no mandate for affordable housing, incentive is one thing but you got to encourage people to develop affordable housing. ...This is a community effort that is taking place and we have a housing crisis.”
There are hardly any places to live especially for individuals who fall in the 50-55 age range, said Donald Hill with Turning Points.
“People are actually waiting in line for other people to die so they can find a place to live,” he said.
Hill said he walks around neighborhoods to see where people are living and recently saw a woman who was around 80-years-old living “out in the elements.”
“It is really sad that they find themselves in that position,” he said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
