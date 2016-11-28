Bradenton mission plans Christmas party for those down on their luck

The 9th Street Mission of Faith International Christian Center is inviting everyone to their Christmas party for the neighborhood and needy 11a.m. Saturday at 2001 9th St., behind Ruby’s Food Mart. There will be home cooked food for everyone, free groceries for those in need, and gifts, including toys, household articles and small furnishings.
This event is for everyone but most especially for those who are in need or homeless. There will also be singing and sharing.
Volunteer workers are needed, but come whether you want to work or just to participate. It is a first-come, first-served basis.
Information: 941-447-4538 or www.ficcwordchurch.org.
