After a ‘rough start to life,’ pup finds a new home

Zoey was just doing what all puppies do, but her consequences were more severe.
One of Carleau Mesidor’s shoes had been the object of the then-three-month-old pup’s oral fixation in October. Police say the 39-year-old Bradenton man decided hanging her by a black-and-yellow lanyard and punching her was the way to teach her a lesson.
Now that her former owner is charged and she’s been treated for an orbital fracture among other injuries, Zoey has been adopted.
The black mix puppy had been at the Humane Society of Manatee County for about two weeks until a “very nice, sweet man” saw her story and adopted her Saturday, said Brenna Beightol, the humane society’s shelter manager.
After having a “rough start to life,” Beightol said it’s rewarding to see animals like Zoey find a safe, loving forever home.
“I think it’s phenomenal,” Beightol said. “It’s an awesome second chance that they deserve.”
