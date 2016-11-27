Re-enactors bring Wild West to life on Parrish train ride

0:24 Hundreds marvel at sea of poinsettias Pause

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

0:30 Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County VP of Operations Beth Work talks about Christmas tree sales

1:56 Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs