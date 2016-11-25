For 62 years, this has been the place to get Christmas trees in Bradenton

Although she was up until 1 a.m. washing Thanksgiving dinner dishes, Livy Stoyka was one of the first customers lining up to buy a Christmas tree at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County’s Christmas tree lot Friday morning.
“We always buy our tree here. We’ve been coming here since she was in the bassinet,” Stoyka said, pointing to her 10-year old daughter, Livy.
The club has held a Christmas tree sale for 62 years, and this year’s sale kicked off Friday morning at the lot in McKelvey Park, next to Jessie P. Miller Elementary School in Bradenton. The club aims to sell 1,200 Fraser firs this year, and will operate until Dec. 18, or whenever they run out.
Friday morning the lot was abuzz with locals making the quickest transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
Susan DeWitt tasked her son Christian with choosing the family tree. Christian picked out a fir fitting what he said were the main criteria for a good Christmas tree: tall and fat.
“This might not be pretty. There might be some swearing later,” joked DeWitt as she pondered setting up the tree her son selected. “This is the downside of having your kid pick the tree.”
The club anticipates raising between $35,000 and $40,000 through the annual event. That revenue funds activities for the 4,100 Manatee children who participate in clubs each year, said Vice President of Operations Beth Work.
Telencia Pratt, a program manager for the DeSoto club, helped cut the limbs off trees for customers Friday morning. Pratt was one of several Boys & Girls staff members on hand for the lot’s opening day, but the lot will soon be staffed with more than 200 volunteers.
Several businesses volunteered to staff the lot for one day and will be sending their employees out to the lot in shifts, Volunteer Services Coordinator Dana A. Cutalo said.
Pratt said the club provides athletic, academic and character-focused programs in Manatee, and most importantly, provides mentoring to some of the area’s neediest children —something she experienced first hand growing up.
Describing her mentor when she was in the club, Pratt said, “He showed me how to take ownership for my actions and ‘own my magic.’ That means, whatever you seek out in life to do, do it, take advantage of opportunities, know your worth and know your purpose.”
The lot, located at 3913 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton, will be open Mondays through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., on Fridays from noon to 9 p.m., on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
