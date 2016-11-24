Milli Linn, 95, receives Sarasota Woman Veteran of the Year award

Goodwill Manasota’s director of the Veterans Services Program, C.J. Bannister recently had the honor of presenting Milli Linn, 95, with the John H. McLain 2016-17 Woman Veteran of the Year award.
The John H. McLain Veteran and Woman Veteran of the Year Awards, presented by the Sarasota County Veterans Commission, recognize volunteers who work tirelessly to help veterans and their families, as well as active military.
Linn served in the Army during World War II – from 1943-46 – and was discharged as a second lieutenant. She has spent many hours volunteering at the VA Outpatient Clinic on Bee Ridge Road, always greeting the veterans entering the clinic with a smile. When the new Sarasota National Cemetery opened, Linn was first in line to volunteer.
Bannister, who is a veteran of the Air Force and was hired in September of 2014 by Goodwill to lead its efforts on behalf of area veterans, was the John H. McLain 2015-16 Woman Veteran of the Year. Since beginning her tenure at Goodwill, Bannister has overseen the organization’s efforts to provide services to returning veterans, who face heightened risks of unemployment, personal problems and homelessness.
The Veterans Services Program connects veterans with necessary social services, provides emotional and physical support, offers free employment services, and distributes funds for emergency needs through its SERV (Special Emergency Resources for Veterans) program.
“Milli Linn is a wonderful example of a veteran who has seized the opportunity to positively benefit her community through her personal involvements,” said Bob Rosinsky, president and CEO of Goodwill Manasota. “The brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and their families make enormous sacrifices, both during and after their service to our nation. This is why Goodwill works every day to honor our returning heroes through our veterans program.”
The Commission presented this year’s awards at JD Hamel Park, after the Sarasota Veterans Day Parade. As Linn was unable to attend, the Commission organized a special ceremony and celebration with family and friends at Brookdale Sarasota Central Senior Living, where she resides.
“Women veterans from all walks of life have served this country during war and peacetime,” says Ted Smith, president of the Sarasota County Veterans Commission and chair of this year’s Veteran of the Year Selection Committee. “As a WWII veteran, Milli brings experience, passion and dedication for veterans, their families and active military.”
