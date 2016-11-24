Community ‘grateful’ for free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

A few months ago, Kathy Kelliher didn’t think she was going to make it to Thanksgiving. In April, she had a pacemaker installed and, in August, gallbladder surgery.
The 67-year-old Parrish resident said numerous health issues kept her in and out of the hospital.
“I’m grateful that I could get out of bed and come to church and eat with my mother,” Kelliher said as her voice shook with emotion Thursday afternoon. “I want to thank all my family and friends who have prayed for me. ... I still need them.”
Beside Kelliher sat her mother, Gerry Hadley, at a round table covered in a dark green tablecloth. Others at nearby tables chatted over plates of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and beans, part of a free Thanksgiving meal at the First United Methodist Church of Palmetto. On long tables nearby were rows of brownies and pies in round Styrofoam plates.
“Mom belongs to the church here and our family has dwindled down in size,” Kelliher said, adding that her son was sick and couldn’t make it to the special meal and that her sister had to work. “We’re very grateful to the church for having this and the food has been delicious.”
Hadley, who had already eaten and was savoring a pecan pie, said she and her daughter are blessed. The 92-year-old said one of her grandsons, Christopher Kelliher — her birthday twin — called her. It was great to hear from him, she said. And her son, who was spending Thanksgiving in Texas, called as well.
“We’re just truly blessed,” Hadley said. “We have a real close-knit family, but we’re spread out.”
Lisa Edington, kitchen coordinator and one of the main organizers behind the church’s Thanksgiving meal, estimated about 80 people stopped by for a meal on Thursday. The idea for the annual Thanksgiving meal at the First United Methodist Church of Palmetto came from the church’s weekly food pantry for the homeless and food insecure families.
Edington, who has been with the church for 12 years, said members saw there was a need in the community for a hot meal.
“There’s a lot of people that come that have nobody else. They get a good meal, they can take food with them when they go home,” she said, adding that the numerous volunteers on Thursday hailed from her church and other local churches. “We just want to make sure that people are not forgotten because the holidays are tough and that’s our main purpose is to just make sure we reach out to the community to let them know that we know they’re there and that they’re loved.”
Marlene Bowman, a member of Family of God United Methodist Church in Palmetto, studied breads stacked on a long table on one side of the hall — they were all donations from the Publix Super Market at Bayshore Gardens. Bowman said she volunteers regularly for the food pantry at the First United Methodist Church of Palmetto and was going to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family on Friday.
“I was here last year and I just like helping people,” Bowman said. “It makes you feel good because there’s so many people that really need this.”
Back at the table where Kelliher and her mother still sat, a man joined them. Oscar Barton, 65, heard about the free holiday meal from a friend the day prior. Barton said he had plans to attend a family reunion in Fort Lauderdale on Thanksgiving Day, but it was canceled a few days ago.
“It’s a day of giving,” Barton said, a plate of turkey and gravy before him. “Just a day to be nice to people and share — give hope.”
Barton said the free meal at the church was a wonderful idea.
“I’m glad I made it,” he said.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
