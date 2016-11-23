FHP: Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in crash on First Street in Bradenton

A motorcyclist and his passenger were transported to Blake Medical Center with injuries Wednesday afternoon after an SUV made a left turn onto the path of a Harley-Davidson, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash took place at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on First Street just north of 301 Boulevard. According to a news release, Tedocia Agurrie Avellaned of Palmetto was cited for failing to yield right of way and turning left in front of approaching traffic. Troopers said a 56-year-old Sarasota man on a motorcycle and his 29-year-old passenger, also of Sarasota, were traveling northbound in the center lane of First Street. Avellaned was driving a Chevrolet Suburban southbound in the center turn lane of First Street.
According to troopers, Avellaned made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle, which caused the bike’s front to crash into the right rear of the vehicle. The motorcycle overturned, ejecting both the motorcyclist and his passenger, who sustained serious injuries. They were not wearing helmets, the FHP said. Avellaned was unhurt.
