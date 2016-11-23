Salvation Army busy preparing free Thanksgiving feast

Loneliness knows not between rich and poor.
That’s why The Salvation Army of Manatee County wants Manatee citizens and visitors to know that Thursday’s annual free Thanksgiving dinner is open to both the needy and those who are alone, said Kelly French, a Salvation Army spokeswoman.
“We don’t want anyone to eat by themselves on Thanksgiving,” French said Wednesday in the Salvation Army kitchen as she was surrounded by 100 turkeys and countless vegetables and other trimmings, all about to be whipped into a Thanksgiving feast to feed 350 to 500 guests.
It brings you joy. There is happiness written on everyone’s faces. Everyone is smiling.
Tom Giglio, The Salvation Army of Manatee County, describing the annual Thanksgiving meal
It will be highly unlikely anyone could feel alone when dinner is served from 5 to 6 p.m. in The Salvation Army dining room at 1204 14th St. W.
“No reservations are needed,” food service manager Thomas Giglio said.
To cook for upwards of 500, Giglio and three fellow chefs were cooking more than 100 turkeys Wednesday. On Thursday morning, they will cook 280 pounds of stuffing, 200 pounds of green beans, 250 pounds of mashed potatoes and 38 pounds of cranberry sauce.
The Salvation Army also has 150 donated pies.
“It brings you joy,” Giglio said. “There is happiness written on everyone’s faces. Everyone is smiling.”
A full platoon of 40 volunteers signed up to serve dinner to the seated guests, who don’t have to lift a finger. French has actually been turning many away who wished to join the volunteers.
“We have had so many telephone calls this week of people saying, ‘Do you have any openings? We would love to come in and help serve Thanksgiving Dinner,’ ” French said. “But we are completely full.”
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
Comments