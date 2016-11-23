Ray Bellamy’s blessings reach families in time for Thanksgiving

The day before Thanksgiving, Ray Bellamy’s morning began at 5:15.
He was hard to miss, just over 6-feet tall and dressed in a bright green Florida A&M University tracksuit, lined with its signature orange color. Around his neck was a gold chain with a small football charm.
A contagious laugh burst from his belly.
At Lincoln Middle School, he buzzed from lunch table to lunch table, where he and 12 other volunteers put turkeys into 50 cardboard boxes along with green beans, stuffing, rice and cranberry sauce.
When someone needed help, Bellamy was there.
Even when they didn’t ask, he did.
“It’s just a time of year that’s gonna transition into Christmas and it’s a jump-start for people,” Bellamy said. “Thanksgiving was all about giving and all about sharing, and that’s what this is.”
Fifty families around Manatee County and 25 in Sarasota would receive the fruits of Bellamy’s giving nature just in time for Thanksgiving Day.
“Next year, I have no idea, we’re really going to go off the charts,” he said.
The former Lincoln Memorial High School football standout made waves, with the help of Ed Dick, at the University of Miami as their first black football player in 1967, then their first black student body president. He was inducted in to the University of Miami Hall of Fame in 2012 and that of the Florida High School Athletics Association this September. Now, he works as an adviser at FAMU.
Bellamy started his Thanksgiving tradition in high school as the class president, collecting cans of food for families in need. Every city he’s lived in, he’s continued to give back. In Tallahassee, where he now lives, he gave out 389 turkeys. Decades later, he’s returned to the place that he said gave him so much.
“I’m a product of this community and these people here, they did everything for me,” he said.
A former Lincoln High classmate of Bellamy’s, Cynthia Green, ran into him at a Walmart where they reminisced about high school memories
While they talked, he invited her to stop by the middle school Wednesday for a turkey. Even though Green already had her Thanksgiving dinner set, she accepted Bellamy’s turkey offer to save it for Christmas.
“He was ambitious,” Green said. “I’m proud of him.”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
