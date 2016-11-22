Early sales locations on Wednesday for the Herald's Thanksgiving Day edition

Buy Thursday’s huge Thanksgiving Day edition of the Bradenton Herald at these retailers after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
▪ Circle K, 5104 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ Circle K, 9807 U.S. 41, Palmetto
▪ Publix, 1755 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch
▪ Publix, 9404 Lockwood Commons, Bradenton
▪ RaceTrac, 5410 14th St. W., Bradenton
▪ RaceTrac, 1730 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto
▪ RaceTrac, 111 12th Ave. E, Bradenton
▪ Speedway, 11002 E. S.R. 64, Lakewood Ranch
▪ 7-11, 8705 U.S. 301 N (Erie Road), Parrish
▪ 7-11, 3332 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ 7-11, 5900 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ 7-11, 2581 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota
▪ 7-11, 6886 15th St. E., Sarasota
▪ 7-11, 208 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto
▪ 7-11, 4905 U.S. 41, Palmetto
▪ 7-11, 1220 First St., Bradenton
▪ 7-11, 902 14th St W., Bradenton
▪ 7-11, 5420 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
▪ Sunoco Food Mart, 3138 17th St., Sarasota
▪ Walgreens, 5945 U.S. 301, Ellenton
▪ Walgreens, 4220 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ Walmart, 508 10th St., Palmetto
▪ Walmart, 6225 E. S.R. 64, Bradenton
▪ Walmart, 2911 53rd Ave.. E., Bradenton
▪ WAWA 5306, 14th St. W., Bradenton
▪ WAWA 701, First St. E., Bradenton
Comments