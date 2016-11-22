This Thanksgiving, Manatee families thankful for a new home

Skye Reyes still remembers the Bradenton two-bedroom duplex she lived in with her four siblings and mother.
“It was very crowded and small,” the 11-year-old said Tuesday morning as she sat on the couch in her family’s Ellenton home. “I like living here more. Since we don’t live by big streets, it is quieter.”
Three-and-a-half years ago, the Reyes family moved into a four-bedroom home in the Hope Landing community, which consists of 18 Manatee County Habitat for Humanity homes. While this is the family’s third Thanksgiving in the home, mother Ana Reyes, 37, still calls it “such a blessing.”
“Right now, I’m so thankful that I’m able to afford everything for them,” Ana Reyes said. “It feels good.”
Since school is out for Thanksgiving break, 9-year-old Clyde Reyes, who turns 10 on Thanksgiving, sat at the kitchen table playing speed stacks on Tuesday morning. In the living room, Skye sat on the floor with brother, Clayton Rios, 6, playing bendomino.
“I’m so glad we moved here,” Clyde said.
Habitat’s first green community
When Manatee County Habitat for Humanity in 2010 broke ground on the Hope Landing community, which is located off Franklin Avenue in Ellenton, the nonprofit set out to make the 18-home community the first green Habitat community in Manatee, which was built out in 2015.
The infrastructure within the Hope Landing community, including the roads and playground, was paid for through a Manatee County Community Development Block Grant.
“We just thought it was the right thing to do,” said Bruce Winter, Manatee Habitat’s director of construction. “Habitat builds homes for low-income families. We felt as good stewards we also needed to be good stewards of the Earth.”
Manatee Habitat has received multiple local, state and federal recognitions for building Hope Landing as “energy efficient, sustainable and affordable homes,” according to a Habitat document.
A couple of the homes have been certified as United States Green Build Coalition LEEDS Platinum, which made them the first residential homes in Manatee County to receive the certification. Other homes in the community received the coalition’s LEED Gold certification.
Now, Manatee Habitat uses the green standards that were used at Hope Landing for all other new home construction. So far, the nonprofit has built 24 houses like this, Winter said.
“By building the more efficient home, we build a home that is affordable on a monthly basis,” he said. “For a few dollars more, you can build a more efficient home and lower the cost to the homeowner. Since developing the products and materials that we used at Hope Landing, we now use that as we move forward to other areas of the county.”
The green homes have had a big difference on the Habitat homeowners, Winter said.
“We’ve noticed that it is having a big difference on homeowner’s life, being able to have a more efficient home and by saving cost of energy, they are able to use that money to improve the lives of their families,” he said.
For 33-year-old Autumn McDuffie, who lives in Hope Landing with her four children, she never has any electric bill of more than $100.
“I appreciate it so much,” she said as she stood outside her home with her dog, Beautiful. “I’m so happy.”
The Hope Landing community means 18 families now have opportunities to be successful in the future, said Diana Shoemaker, Manatee Habitat’s executive director.
“It’s just a huge sense of accomplishment for our community and Habitat family and that we created a stable place for families and children,” she said. “There is much hope for the people that live here.”
Habitat home has helped a lot
Before moving into her home in Hope Landing, Ana Reyes paid $750 a month for the two-bedroom duplex in Bradenton. Now, her mortgage is $585 a month for her four children, mother and husband to live in the four-bedroom Habitat home.
“It’s nice because I can make my budget,” she said of the consistent housing expense. “I can save money.”
With the financial stability and savings, it has allowed Ana Reyes to send her children to Bradenton Christian School for the past three years.
“I’m able to pay that education for them,” she said. “I think that’s the best investment that you can make. I want them to be successful in life.”
Currently working part-time at Bradenton Christian, Ana Reyes said she is working toward becoming a full-time teacher, which wouldn’t have been possible if she didn’t live in the Habitat home.
“I used to have two to three jobs,” she said. “I used to not see my kids that often. This is the first year I’m able to be around them.”
Now, the Reyes family is celebrating their third Thanksgiving in the Ellenton home while they also celebrate Clyde’s 10th birthday on Thursday.
“Since I got my house, I always have my Thanksgiving and Christmas in my house,” Ana Reyes said. “That’s the purpose. I love it to stay here with the kids. They love it. We really do.”
