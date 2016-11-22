Annual Turkey Trot anticipates 1,000 runners this year

The 19th annual Bradenton Runners Club Turkey Trot will be held in Bradenton on Thanksgiving morning.
The race has continued to grow with participation expected to exceed 1,000 runners this year. A unique and widely attended family-oriented community event, the race has never charged a registration fee. Instead, in keeping with the spirit of Thanksgiving, participants are asked to bring cash or canned goods to donate to the Food Bank of Manatee County and Turning Points.
The five-mile course will follow the same route as last year, with the start and finish at the end of 75th Street at the gate to the De Soto National Memorial. Runners and walkers are both welcome. Registration is required and can be completed online at bradentonrunnersclub.com or onsite race day starting at 6:45 a.m. Parking is limited in the area near the start, so allow extra time the later you arrive. The starting gun goes off at 8 a.m.
