SMART awarded $6,400 grant from autism license plate sales

Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy Inc. received a $6,400 grant from funds generated through the sale of the Florida “Support Autism Programs” specialty license plates. The grant will support SMART’s therapeutic carriage driving scholarships for adults with autism.
The Autism Services Grants Council awarded a total of $64,300 in grants to 12 Florida-based nonprofit organizations that provide services and programs for adults with autism and related disabilities. The funds available through grant opportunities offered by the Autism Services Grants Council, are generated through the sale of the Florida “Support Autism Programs” specialty license plates.
“We are so thrilled to receive this support from the Autism Services Grants Council this year,” said Gail Clifton, executive director. “There is a real need for effective, inexpensive activities for individuals of all ages with autism in our community, however the need is even greater for individuals over 18 as they “age out” of many of the provided services.”
In 2009, the Florida Legislature authorized the “Support Autism Services” specialty license plate and provided for the creation of the Autism Services Grants Council. The Council oversees a grants process to fund service programs for individuals with autism and related disabilities and their families throughout the state.
For more information on the Florida “Support Autism Programs” specialty license plate, visit www.autismlicenseplate.com. For information about SMART, visit www.smartriders.org or www.facebook.com/smartriders.
