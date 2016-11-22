Manatee’s food hub keeps pantries, soup kitchens stocked

Cindy Sloan is not fazed by 4,000 pounds of squash.
The director of the Food Bank of Manatee County prides herself on finding a hungry mouth for every morsel she collects, especially during this time of year. So when a mountain of produce arrived at the Bradenton warehouse unexpectedly on Tuesday, she began figuring out the best way to divvy up the squash to the food pantries, soup kitchens and churches dependent on the food bank.
It was just another day in the county’s food distribution hub. Last year the Food Bank received and distributed 4.5 million pounds of food, and they are on pace for 4.8 million this year.
November and December are the busiest months for the Food Bank, Sloan said, and as Thanksgiving approaches both supply and demand are at their annual peak.
“Everyone thinks about donating at this time, and the communities in need reach out to the food banks during that time,” Sloan said. “It's busy both coming in and going out.”
Food comes in from roughly 275 barrels scattered throughout the county, 35 grocery stores, food drives, individual donors and special events.
On Tuesday, Ariana Drew and Anthony Wright, both employees with Palm Shores Behavioral Health, pulled a minivan up to the warehouse. The pair helped lead a food drive in their office, and they had 197 pounds of food in the trunk of a minivan to deliver.
The bank takes whatever it is given and distributes it to 115 different agencies in the county, which pay 5 cents a pound for perishables, and 18 cents a pound for canned goods. Bread and produce, dairy and government-issued food is free.
Over the last three years data was available, roughly 95 percent of the money donated to Meals on Wheels in Manatee went toward funding its programs.
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County operates the food bank. CEO Maribeth Phillips said the bank has grown ten-fold over the past decade, going from distributing about 400,000 pounds of food annually to 4.5 million pounds last year.
The organization received a rating of four out of four stars from the non-profit evaluator Charity Navigator. Over the last three years data was available, roughly 95 percent of the money donated to Meals on Wheels in Manatee went toward funding its programs, according to Charity Navigator.
Phillips attributed the growth to increased need in the community.
“A lot of people are having to make that difficult choice of ‘Do I buy food, or do I buy gas so I can get to work?,’” Phillips said.
As the need has grown, the center has embraced the challenge of finding a use for any donation it receives.
“There is absolutely nothing someone could donate that we couldn’t find a home for,” Sloan said. “We got 75 bunches of flowers unexpectedly, so we turned them around today and they are going to be given out in a food distribution tomorrow.”
Those interested in donating to the Food Bank can drop off non-perishable food in a donation barrel outside county library branches, Goodwill stores or at the Food Bank, 811 23rd Ave. E, Bradenton.
See www.foodbankofmanatee.org for more giving options.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
