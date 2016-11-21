Sarasota teachers union agrees to payraise

While Manatee County teachers remain locked in an impasse with the district over their 2016-17 contract, Sarasota’s union agreed to a deal that will maintain their status as some of the highest-paid teachers in the state.
The School Board of Sarasota County and the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association came to an agreement Friday on a new contract. The tentative agreement includes a 4 percent raise for all teachers and support staff and modest insurance premium increases, according to Sarasota schools spokesman Scott Ferguson.
Health insurance premiums in Sarasota will remain relatively flat if teachers ratify the agreement, while in Manatee sharp premium increases motivated teachers to reject the tentative agreement between the district and the Manatee Education Association.
Sarasota employees with family members on their plans will see premium increases of 4 or 5 percent, while premiums for Manatee County teachers with family members receiving coverage would have more than doubled. Manatee previously provided a more substantial subsidy for family members receiving coverage, but the district is drastically reducing that amount this year. Sarasota cut back on coverage for family members roughly 10 years ago, Ferguson said, which helps explain why their numbers are more stable from 2016 to 2017.
The 4 percent increase in salary in Sarasota is retroactive to July 1. In Manatee, teachers were slated to receive on average a 2 percent pay bump, roughly equaling $900 a year.
Manatee Education Association Pat Barber said the recently approved tentative agreement in Sarasota could help Manatee’s case during the impasse because a special magistrate will be reviewing data from surrounding districts, including Sarasota. But Barber said the extra millage Sarasota collects from property owners created a stark difference in the two districts’ ability to pay teachers.
A one-mill referendum approved by Sarasota voters in 2014 brings in about $53 million annually. That extra revenue helps explain why Sarasota’s teachers are the third-highest paid teachers in the state.
A one-mill referendum approved by Sarasota voters in 2014 brings in about $53 million annually. That extra revenue helps explain why Sarasota’s teachers are the third-highest paid teachers in the state, according to data from the Florida Department of Education. As of April 2016, the average Sarasota teacher earned $55,834 and the average Manatee teacher earned $47,569. The state average was $48,179.
District negotiator Bill Vogel agreed with Barber that the extra millage was the major difference between Sarasota and Manatee.
Vogel said the sales tax referendum Manatee voters just approved on election day helped the district, but state statutes limit how sales tax can be used.
“The Manatee community is very supportive, it's just that the sales tax can only be used for capital projects, whereas the millage can be used for salaries,” Vogel said. “The board has no flexibility on that.”
The Sarasota deal must be ratified by the employees in a vote on Dec. 13 and 14 and by the school board before it goes into effect.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments