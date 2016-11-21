Crash shuts down northbound Interstate 75

The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Riverview after a traffic crash that injured at least one person, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Details of the crash, which was reported at 2:58 p.m., were not immediately available.
On its web site, FHP said the crash happened on northbound I-75 at mile marker 254.
I-75 northbound lanes blocked near mile marker 254 in Riverview after a crash; injuries reported https://t.co/522TCJx4Yo— Bay News 9 (@BN9) November 21, 2016
NEW: Crash in Hillsborough on I-75 south ramp from Exit 254 US 301 and traffic backed up until before Selmon Ex.— FL511 I-75 (@fl511_i75) November 21, 2016
