New Miss Manatee to reach again for the state crown

0:50 Vanessa Baugh sworn in as Manatee commissioner District 5 Pause

1:00 Steve Jonsson sworn in as Manatee commissioner District 3

1:16 Priscilla Whisenant Trace sworn in as Manatee commissioner District 1

1:11 Priscilla Whisenant Trace speaks with Parrish residents

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

1:54 State of animal affairs in Manatee County given at Tiger Bay

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:57 Manatee County bids farewell to outgoing commissioners

3:43 Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb

2:18 Florida's algae crisis center of Bradenton luncheon