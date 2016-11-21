New Miss Manatee to reach again for the state crown

The third time just might be the charm for the newest Miss Manatee, Jercoiya Waiters.
At the Manatee Performing Arts Center on Saturday, the 22-year-old won the crown and sash at the Miss Manatee Scholarship Pageant, which will give Waiters another chance to compete for the big-league Miss Florida title.
“I’m still in shock that I won because growing up in Manatee County, there’s not many of us girls that win this thing,” Waiters said Monday. “I just feel so honored to represent my county, my hometown.”
Manatee County Pageant assistant director Sam Solie echoed her delight in the local talent.
“We are thrilled to have two hometown titleholders since we have multiple appearance and state preparation events,” Solie said.
Waiters was born in Palmetto, raised in Bradenton and is studying to be a nurse practitioner at the State College of Florida. But her entry into the pageant world was almost accidental.
Chosen to be on the DeSoto Heritage Festival’s Queen’s Court, Waiters volunteered, floated in parades and met leaders in Manatee County. That gig snowballed into being crowned Miss DeSoto Heritage in 2014, then Miss South Tampa in 2015.
On Saturday, contestants belted out tunes, twirled a rifle, tapped out classics on the piano and danced their way to the crown.
When Waiters was asked the on-stage question of who to her was the most influential woman, she said First Lady Michelle Obama.
“Her personal platform is everything that the Miss America system stands for,” she said, adding that she is a role model no matter someone’s political or socioeconomic background. “She just in general builds women up.”
Waiters glowed in a gem-embellished yellow gown, which she playfully called her “banana dress,” looking surprised and elated as she accepted her official sash.
Other winners included Manatee County local 19-year-old Sammy Hyatt, who won Miss DeSoto Heritage and 23-year-old Jessica Hargrave, who was the former Miss Osceola and won Miss Manatee River. “Miss” winners received $1,000 scholarships.
Miss Manatee’s Outstanding Teen was Julianna Chappell and Miss Manatee River’s Outstanding Teen was Amanda Pirkowski. Both won $250 scholarships.
While Waiters waits for June to roll around, she said she’d be eating healthy, exercising and working on her personal platform of autism awareness.
Ellen Meade, who is the pageant producer for the Manatee County Pageant, won the state title in 1973.
“Once it gets in your blood, it kind of sticks,” she said.
Meade helps the winners with interview skills, wardrobe and other aspects of pageant prep.
Many Miss Manatees have won the Miss Florida, but only two Miss America winners have come from the state, from Orlando and Jacksonville in 1993 and 2004.
But who knows? This year, she may have origins as Miss Manatee.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments