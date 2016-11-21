51st Street West in Bradenton reopened to traffic

After being closed for months, 51st Street West has reopened to traffic.
The portion of the Manatee County thoroughfare between Ninth Avenue West to 18th Avenue West had been closed due to the gravity sewer replacement project, which has “officially been completed,” according to a Manatee County notice sent Saturday.
“Both lanes of 51st St W are now open to traffic,” the notice reads.
Since the 50-year-old pipe was at its life expectancy, it needed to be replaced, according to Sia Mollanazar, Manatee County’s deputy director of public works.
“We didn’t replace it per se. We installed a brand new one next to it,” he said. “The new one needs to go in the ground before the old one goes out of service.”
Pospiech Contracting Inc. of Inverness completed the work on the $3.3 million project, which included “the replacement of a deteriorating sewer and 10 sewer manholes along 51st Street from 9th Avenue West to 19th Avenue West, Bradenton,” according to agenda materials. The commission awarded the contract on Nov. 17, 2015.
With the old pipe now filled with concrete grout, the new sewer pipe, which serves properties between Palma Sola Bay and 26th Street West on both sides of Manatee Avenue, is in operation, Mollanazar said. The work ensure that the old pipe was replaced before it failed.
“Due to the number of homes, that would have been a catastrophe,” Mollanazar said.
Because of the size of the pipe and other conflicts in the roadway, construction crews were only able to install about 28 feet of the 3,100-foot long pipe each day.
“Anything that could be difficult was difficult on this job,” Mollanazar said.
Knowing how inconvenient the road closure was, Mollanazar said they “did push the contract and there was some overtime allowance.”
“We definitely wanted the roadway open before Thanksgiving and we met our timetable,” he said.
Commissioner John Chappie, whose last day in office was Monday, called the project “a very difficult job” during last week’s commission meeting where commissioners approved an additional $242,093.30 and 51 calendar days for the project.
“It takes a lot of time,” he said. “Safety is always No. 1. It is a very difficult project. This particular area is very difficult and that’s what is taking so long. ... They are doing an amazing job in a very difficult situation.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
