Downtown Bradenton’s favorite hamburger joint — and more — closes after 90 years

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference Pause

1:00 Steve Jonsson sworn in as Manatee commissioner District 3

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

0:57 Tiny bottle-fed tiger, now weighs 100 pounds on his first birthday

0:51 Betsy Benac sworn in as Manatee commissioner District 7

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

2:04 Suncoast Gems is moving

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl