Four Manatee commissioners take oath of office

Family and friends gathered in the Manatee County Commission chambers Monday morning as four commissioners took the oath of office.
While the four-year terms don’t officially begin until 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, the commissioners were sworn in Monday morning.
Priscilla Whisenant Trace, who succeeds Larry Bustle as the District 1 commissioner, and Steve Jonsson, who succeeds John Chappie as the District 3 commissioner, were sworn in for their respective first terms on the commission. Commissioners Vanessa Baugh and Betsy Benac, who are the District 5 and District 7 at-large commissioners, respectively, were each sworn in for their second terms.
“What a wonderful day,” County Attorney Mickey Palmer said. “This is a tremendous turnout. This is indeed a wonderful day.”
Joined by her husband, Craig, and son, Blake, as well as other family and friends, Trace said after being sworn in that she was nervous but excited.
“I’m ready to get to work,” she said.
Jonsson, who was joined by children Geoffrey and Lisa, echoed Trace.
“I’m looking forward to getting to work and start representing the taxpayers of Manatee County and make a contribution,” Jonsson said.
For Baugh, who was accompanied by husband Don, she said she is looking forward to the next four years.
“It is just a matter of keep moving forward for the citizens of this county and making sure some good things happen,” Baugh said.
With a little learning curve, Benac, who was joined by husband Bob, said she’s glad to be starting this term with the experience from the first four years.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” she said. “The last four years went by so fast.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
