Tampa Police officer sustains minor injuries in wrong-way crash

A Tampa police officer suffered minor injuries early Monday when his cruiser was struck by a wrong-way driver.
According to police, the officer was traveling eastbound on Kennedy Boulevard when a wrong way driver entered his path of travel northbound from one-way South Hyde Park Avenue.
The 3:22 a.m. collision caused both the officer and the other driver's airbags to deploy.
The officer was transported to Tampa General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The other driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
