Bradenton woman dies in crash early Saturday

A 24-year-old Bradenton woman died in a crash early Saturday in Lakewood Ranch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 1:27 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old Windemere man was headed east in the center lane of State Road 64 approaching Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in a 2013 Dodge Charger, and Ashley Amelia Shore was stopped in a 1994 Honda Civic in the outside left-turn lane facing north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard with a red light, according to a news release.
Both cars both entered the intersection, and the Charger crashed into the left side of the Civic, troopers reported. The Charger then continued, crossing the concrete median and traveling into the westbound traffic lanes.
Charges are pending, according to the news release. It has not been determined whether alcohol was a factor.
The driver of the Charger was taken to Lakewood Ranch Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. One of the two passengers in the Charger, an 18-year-old Bradenton woman, suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call Trooper J.L. Wallace at the Florida Highway Patrol Regional Communication Center in Fort Myers, 239-938-1800.
