Big challenges, tensions to greet new county commissioners

As a Manatee County native, Priscilla Whisenant Trace says she knows exactly what her constituents are interested in, because it’s the same as her interests.
“I’m one of you all,” Trace told the Parrish Civic Association meeting last week.
Once Trace is sworn in as the Manatee County Commissioner for District 1 on Monday, she says her only agenda is doing what is best for the residents of the district, which encompasses Parrish, Palmetto, Rubonia, Duette, Palm View, Gillette and parts of Myakka City.
“I have a great love and passion for this area,” she said.
Trace, who succeeds Larry Bustle as the District 1 commissioner, is one of two new Manatee commissioners who will take the oath of office Monday morning.
District 3 will have a new representative when Steve Jonsson is sworn in Monday as the district commissioner for West Bradenton and Anna Maria Island, succeeding John Chappie.
During the 9 a.m. ceremony in the commission chambers, commissioners Vanessa Baugh and Betsy Benac will also be sworn in for their second terms on the county commission.
Baugh, Benac and the two newcomers are all Republicans, which means that six of the seven commissioners are Republicans — the same as the current board. Commissioners Carol Whitmore and Robin DiSabatino are Republican; the lone Democrat is Commissioner Charles Smith. All three will be up for re-election in 2018.
“It is important that we all work as a team, and we set policy and make sure the staff understands that we are an unified group up there, and we can make the best decisions that we can make given the information given to us,” Jonsson said.
In the coming year, the new commission will have to continue to tackle the county’s financial challenges. Officials have said a half-cent sales tax, which was approved by voters on Nov. 8, will generate enough to address transportation, public safety and parks/community amenity needs as the county faces a deficit come 2018. Officials estimate the sales tax, which can be used to leverage the issuance of debt to finance improvements, will generate $30 million a year, with about $5 million allocated for the cities.
They will also have to start the process of finding the next county administrator as Ed Hunzeker’s contract ends January 2018. Benac highlighted other challenges, including public safety, the heroin epidemic and health care facing the county during Friday’s Lakewood Ranch Republican Club luncheon.
“These to me are some of the major issues we are facing,” Benac said. “I want to see change in this community.”
With two new faces on the dais, Baugh, who is currently the commission chairwoman, called this an exciting time for the Board of County Commissioners.
“I think it’s going to be a great board with a lot of new ideas, a lot of new ways of looking at things,” Baugh said. “We are going to take Manatee County to the next level. I’m excited.”
Both of the new commissioners bring different backgrounds to the board.
“Steve Jonsson has extreme financial expertise,” Baugh said. “He is going to be a huge asset. Then you’ve got Priscilla who comes from out east. She owns a business. She knows her constituents. What I love about Priscilla is she is her own person. She is very intelligent. She is very well-spoken.”
Both Trace and Jonsson have been attending county commission meetings since they were elected. Trace, elected in August, has also met with the county administrator as well as the county attorney.
“I want to represent you all,” Trace told the Parrish crowd last week.
Having spent her career as an urban planner for both Manatee County and the private sector, Benac said she comes from a “very different background than the other commissioners.”
“You need someone that understands both,” she said.
Of late, tension has been evident on the dais among commissioners, particularly during discussion of issues such as a proposed swimming pool for north of Manatee River. For the past several months, Baugh has read the Pledge of Public Comment at the beginning of the meetings as a reminder that they may disagree but should be civil in doing so.
Jonsson hopes new faces will help change that.
“Hopefully between Priscilla and myself we can work with the existing board members that have a lot more experience than us and mend some of those differences, whether they be personal or professional,” he said.
With the county’s half-cent sales tax going into effect Jan. 1, the expenditure of those funds will be a focus for the commission in the coming year.
For Jonsson, it will be important for a citizens oversight committee to be formed to ensure transparency for residents.
“I think that’s going to be extremely important that it’s done right and there is total transparency,” he said. “I think that’s going to be a major thing for me, to make sure that is in place and have the best people possible.”
The recently approved sales tax came up during Trace’s community meeting with residents asking about the oversight committee and the projects that will be funded.
“I want to make sure we spend it where we want to spend it,” Trace said.
