FHP identifies victims of I-75 fatal crash as two men from Bradenton, Miami

A Nov. 8 crash on northbound Interstate 75 left two dead, including one from Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Bradenton resident Elmar Alberto Villacinda Ramirez, 21, and Nelson Enrique Canales Aguilera, 36, both died at the scene of the crash that occurred around 2:03 p.m.
According to the FHP report, a 33-year-old Tampa woman driving a 2009 Landrover SUV was northbound on I-75 in the outside exit lane to Fletcher Avenue.
The driver’s rear right tire blew out and she lost control, driving northwest and hitting the 2006 Chevrolet truck, carrying Ramirez and Aguilera and their 35-year-old driver from Bradenton, according to the report.
The truck then rotated and overturned as the SUV hit a third car.
The crash closed northbound lanes for five hours that day. The driver of the SUV and her passenger had no injuries, as well as the driver of the third car and his passenger. The driver of the truck was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.
