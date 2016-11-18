Garbage, libraries, bus schedules: what you need to know for the holiday

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference Pause

1:30 Guardian Angels of SW Florida holds a fund-raiser Thursday

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

1:36 The three-day Remote Area Medical clinic begins in Manatee

0:15 Braden River kicker Tyler McCauley discusses his mental preparation

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

1:37 High school football SSAC championship preview - Saint Stephen's vs. St. Edwards

0:41 Nearly 1,000 marijuana plants found in house