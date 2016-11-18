Garbage, libraries, bus schedules: what you need to know for the holiday

The county has announced its schedule for the upcoming holidays:
Thanksgiving
- Garbage, yard waste and recycling: All services suspended on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, and will be postponed one day the rest of the week. Regular collection will resume Monday, Nov. 28.
- Bus routes: MCAT fixed route, Handy Bus and Longboat Key Trolley services will not be available Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day.
- Libraries: Downtown, Rocky Bluff and Island branch libraries will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, while all other branches will close at their usual times. Manatee County public libraries will be closed from Nov. 24 - 26.
- G.T. Bray: The recreation center will close at 7 p.m. Nov. 23, and will be closed from Nov. 24 - 25.
- County offices and golf courses: Offices will be closed Nov. 23 - 24, but public parks, preserves and beaches will remain open. Manatee and Buffalo Creek golf courses will also remain open.
Christmas
- Garbage, yard waste and recycling: All services will be suspended Christmas Day, and services will be postponed for one day the rest of the week. Regular collection will resume the next Monday.
- Bus routes: Fixed route and Handy Bus services will stop running 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, while the Longboat Key and Anna Maria trollies will stop at 7 p.m. No fixed route, Handy Bus or Longboat Key Trolley services will be available Christmas Day. Anna Maria Island and beach express will still run Christmas Day.
- Libraries: All public libraries will close Dec. 23 - 26.
- G.T. Bray: The entire recreation center will be closed Dec. 24 - 25.
- County offices: The county is closed Dec. 23 - 26.
New Year’s Day
- Garbage, yard waste and recycling: All services will be suspended New Year’s Day. Collection services will shift to the next day for the rest of the week, and regular collection resumes Jan. 9, 2017.
- Bus routes: All MCAT buses and trolleys will run regularly on New Year’s Eve and the Anna Maria Trolley will run until 1 a.m. No fixed route, Handy Bus, para transit or Longboat Key Trolley services will be available New Year’s Day. The Anna Maria Trolley and beach express will run regularly on Jan. 1.
- Libraries: All public libraries will be closed Jan. 2.
- G.T. Bray: The entire recreation center will be closed Jan. 1.
- County offices: The county will be closed Jan. 2.
Source: Manatee County Government.
