Guardian Angels ask for help to build homes in Palmetto

In 2013, two, six-bedroom, homes were built simultaneously for 12 foster children on the Manasota campus of the not-for-profit Guardian Angels of SW Florida.
Then, in 2015, a third, six-bedroom home was built on the same nine acres that Guardian Angels purchased in Palmetto near Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc.
Now, in 2016 with the three houses actively engaged as homes for 18 foster children, most of them part of sibling groups who were able to be kept together, the organization wants to build its fourth and fifth houses as soon as possible to meet Manatee’s soaring need for foster homes. The tract can support nine homes.
At a Guardian Angels of SW Florida fundraiser Thursday night, a crowd of 275 learned that, due to the heroin epidemic in Manatee, the removal rate of children from their homes has skyrocketed.
“We probably could use 50 homes, but there is not the resources or the money,” said Ed Dick, who, along with his wife, Joanne, were among the half dozen families who had the idea of building Christian-centered foster homes and founded Guardian Angels of SW Florida in 2005.
Titled, “Fostering Hope and Homes for Children,” the fund-raiser was held at Renaissance on 9th and was attended by Bradenton Councilman Gene Brown, Manatee County commissioners Carol Whitmore and Betsy Benac, Judge Robert Farrance and former Manatee school board member Walter Miller among others.
Speakers included Christine Civil, a foster child of the Dicks; Jerry Haag, president of Florida Baptist Children’s Home, which is the Guardian Angels’ partner; and Jill Steiner with The Sarasota YMCA Safe Children Coalition.
Before the program, some in the audience applauded Guardian Angels for their mission.
“There is a great need,” said supporter Ralph Nicosia, 74. “They are a ministry to reach out to children and put them in a safe environment with parents that love and care for them and train them.”
In a powerful invocation, the Rev. Tim Boyd of Westside Christian Church, said that people who take care of children who are not theirs are heroes.
Moments before going on stage, Civil said that being placed with the Dicks at age 11 was, at first, a shock.
“At first we were very shy and standoffish,” Civil said of she and her twin sister. “There was a cultural difference, an age gap, but we overcome all of that and it turned out to be an amazing experience.”
“I want to create what I believe is a love story,” Civil added. “It’s not necessarily about traditional love. It’s the fact that we all can spread love and be able to reach out and touch everybody around us.”
Information or donations: 941-792-5374.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
