Manatee teen honored for quick action when movie theater fire alarm goes off

A Manatee County teenager is being hailed as a hero for her actions when a fire alarm sounded in a crowded movie theater.
I’Jonie Lewis was with friends on Oct. 22 at a Bradenton theater when the fire alarm sounded during the movie.
That’s when Lewis, 16, sprang into action.
“I tried to calm everybody down,” Lewis said. “I was like ‘OK guys, we gotta go, like, this is a fire you gotta grab your stuff.’”
Some moviegoers ran for the entrance, but Lewis redirected them to the emergency exit. About 20 patrons were in the theater when the alarm went off.
“Once I realized that it was a fire, I started screaming,” she said. “I was like ‘Guys, this is a fire.’”
“We have to stay calm. Just don’t freak out. I started waving my hands in the air so they could see, like, the exit’s this way.”
Now, Lewis is being honored for her efforts.
Southern Manatee Fire Chief Brian Gorski says his crew arrived to an evacuated theater.
“They (firefighters) met with the manager there and said that it was a smoke alarm above where the popcorn machine was and it looked like something burned and set off the alarm,” Gorski said. “By her clear thinking, quick actions, you know, she told those people to use the fire exits, which they did, and she did the right thing and nobody was hurt.”
The fire department honored Lewis with a certificate and the theater awarded her free movie tickets.
“I do feel like kind of special,” said Lewis, who added that her mother always tells her to know where the emergency exits are in a public place. “That I got to be able to help them out and be in there for that experience.”
Comments