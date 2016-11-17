Suspect charged with killing man who died after attack at homeless camp

A suspect has been charged in the death of a man who passed away less than a week after he was beaten at homeless camp in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:15 p.m. May 28, Lorenzo Thomas, 51, had gone to a homeless camp in the 1300 block of 27th Avenue West in Bradenton to give a blanket to a friend of his, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Unable to find his friend, Thomas was leaving the camp when he was attacked, he later told deputies.
His attacker, later identified by detectives as Christopher David Haney, hit him in the head with some kind of stick, knocking him to the ground.
When Thomas realized what had happened and looked up, all he saw was a “skinny white male with a pony tail,” according to the sheriff’s office. He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries that included a cut to his head and a busted lip, and was later released on June 1.
On June 3, a relative Thomas was staying with him found him unresponsive. When paramedics arrived, Thomas was pronounced dead.
On Monday, detectives received the Medical Examiner’s Office’s report ruling the death a homicide. The report said the injuries Thomas suffered in the beating contributed to his death.
Haney had been identified already by detectives as a suspect in the attack, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
As a result of the medical examiner’s findings, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant Wednesday charging Haney with manslaughter. Haney was arrested late Wednesday night by the Creek County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma.
Haney will be transported back to Manatee County to face the charges.
