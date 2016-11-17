County says ‘stop,’ but Medallion keeps working

Medallion Home was issued a citation Thursday for not complying with a stop-work order originally issued Wednesday by Manatee County for its Aqua One development on Long Bar Point.
Manatee County Building Department Director John Barnott said the stop-work order was issued because the Aqua One site wasn’t in compliance with the erosion and sediment-control plan. Barnott said Medallion didn’t have enough silt fencing on its construction site, which is used to keep loose soil from spreading outside the area, but it continued work the day after the county issued the order.
The violations come a month after a complaint was filed against Aqua One from Oct. 17, when bulldozers were seen tearing down a portion of the county-owned conservation area on the adjacent property of Legends Bay.
Developers were also issued a notice of violation Wednesday, Barnott said, for the “removal of at least two pine trees without approval” and “removal or disturbance of any earth, trees, shrubbery and other plants within a wetland buffer.” Conditions of the violation weren’t immediately known.
Barnott said the county is scheduled to conduct an inspection Friday to see if the developers met requirements of the erosion and sediment control. Another meeting will need to take place to address the destruction of the conservation area.
Medallion Home was founded by Carlos Beruff, and the Aqua One development sits west along El Conquistador Parkway on Sarasota Bay.
A request for comment from Medallion Home was not returned. Edward Vogler III, the attorney for Medallion, declined to comment.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
