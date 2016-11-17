2016 just the beginning for change at Manatee County Animal Services

This past year is just the beginning of change at Manatee County Animal Services, the division chief said Thursday.
“We are trying to move beyond the days of being just the dog catcher and working to become a real pet resource center,” Sarah Brown said at the monthly Tiger Bay luncheon at Pier 22. “We are working hard to embrace the county and members of the community, but we can’t sustain our numbers alone.”
Collaboration among the community — particularly the animal welfare organizations — was a recurring theme during the “The State of Animal Affairs in Manatee County: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” luncheon, which featured Brown; Rick Yocum, executive director of the Humane Society of Manatee County; Lisa Chittaro, assistant state attorney in the 12th Judicial Circuit; and Debra Starr, director of public relations and marketing with Animal Network.
We are striving to make MCAS the first stop on the adoption trail.
Sarah Brown, Manatee County Animal Services chief
“Regardless of what party, what your political affiliation, this community loves its animals,” Chittaro said. “This community unites around welfare of its animals.”
The community’s passion for animals was illustrated after a 2014 raid at Napier’s Log Cabin Horse and Animal Sanctuary in East Manatee led to the discovery of some 300 ill-treated animals, Chittaro said.
“It was a lot of effort,” she said. “It strained our resources. ... But we made it work. We have to have collaboration between our community partners.”
Today Manatee County realizes that cooperation and collaboration is the key to success, Starr said.
“Our community is coming together like never before,” she said, adding that a new nonprofit called Friends of Animal Services has recently formed to become the fund-raising arm of Animal Services.
Yocum echoed the importance of collaboration.
“I have always been a firm believer that collaboration gives you power and if everybody who was behind animals would get one voice and speak together, we could overcome any obstacle in the world,” he said.”
While this year has been “a pretty good year,” Brown said she knows they can do a lot better.
“We are really focused on increasing our adoptions, creating stronger alliances in our transfer partners, expanding and retaining our volunteer program and creating a real no nonsense approach to animal cruelty and neglect investigations,” she said.
In 2017, a large focus will be pet retention in Manatee County, Brown said.
“While some of the reasons animals are brought into shelters are unavoidable, others can be prevented but only when the shelter is willing to work with the people to help them solve their problems,” she said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments