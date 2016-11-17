AgVenture! Kids learn about the Farm

Gracen Berlin, 9, of Suncoast Baptist School learns how to rope a steer with a thousand other Manatee County third graders gathered at the Manatee County Fairgrounds for Ag-Venture.
Katie Cardinale, a Palmetto High volunteer, works with Manatee County third graders gathered at the Manatee County Fairgrounds for Ag-Venture, learning all about the farm.
Sue McGonegal with Jordan Olson teachManatee County third graders about rabbits as they gather at the Manatee County Fairgrounds for Ag-Venture, learning all about the farm.
Mackenzie Thompson from Mills Elementary School learns about insects with a thousand Manatee County third graders gathered at the Manatee County Fairgrounds for Ag-Venture.
Raymond Chavez of Palmetto Elementary School lines up with classmates as a thousand Manatee County third graders gathered at the Manatee County Fairgrounds for Ag-Venture, learning all about the farm.
Jordan Ingram raises his hand to talk about insects as a thousand Manatee County third graders gathered at the Manatee County Fairgrounds for Ag-Venture, learning all about the farm.
Dannie Glassburn teaches about branding irons as a thousand Manatee County third graders gathered at the Manatee County Fairgrounds for Ag-Venture, learning all about the farm.
Conner Rowicki plants a tomato plant as a thousand Manatee County third graders gathered at the Manatee County Fairgrounds for Ag-Venture, learning all about the farm.
A thousand Manatee County third graders gathered at the Manatee County Fairgrounds for Ag-Venture, learning all about the farm.
