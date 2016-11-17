Local

November 17, 2016 8:45 AM

Small fire at Port Manatee leaves jail on emergency power

By Hannah Morse

A small grass fire sparked by a fallen power line at Port Manatee caused some power issues at the Manatee County jail early Thursday.

The call came to the Emergency Communications Center at 5:35 a.m. and the fire was put out by 7:10 a.m.

The downed line caused the jail to be put on emergency power, said Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Randy Warren.

As the jail waits for Florida Power & Light to bring them back on line, Warren said there were no disruptions to their operations.

