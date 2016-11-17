Small fire at Port Manatee leaves jail on emergency power

A small grass fire sparked by a fallen power line at Port Manatee caused some power issues at the Manatee County jail early Thursday.
The call came to the Emergency Communications Center at 5:35 a.m. and the fire was put out by 7:10 a.m.
The downed line caused the jail to be put on emergency power, said Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Randy Warren.
As the jail waits for Florida Power & Light to bring them back on line, Warren said there were no disruptions to their operations.
