November 17, 2016 8:20 AM

Southbound I-75 lanes in Ft. Myers closed after fatal crash

By Hannah Morse

Fort Myers

All southbound lanes on Interstate 75 at mile marker 135 are closed except the inside lane after a fatal car crash Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A passenger car and a semi-truck collided in Lee County around 7:45 a.m. FHP troopers arrived at 8:06 a.m., according to the FHP website.

Traffic is very congested and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact FHP at 239-938-1800.

This story will be updated.

