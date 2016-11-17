Southbound I-75 lanes in Ft. Myers closed after fatal crash

All southbound lanes on Interstate 75 at mile marker 135 are closed except the inside lane after a fatal car crash Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A passenger car and a semi-truck collided in Lee County around 7:45 a.m. FHP troopers arrived at 8:06 a.m., according to the FHP website.
Traffic is very congested and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact FHP at 239-938-1800.
This story will be updated.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments