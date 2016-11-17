Bradenton man cited after hitting a work truck

0:39 Braden River linebackers ready to make tackles against Venice Pause

2:19 How to make perfect mashed potatoes

1:56 Elementary students rap about why every day counts

0:23 Video shows cement truck overturning near gas station

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

0:31 Duke performs first hand transplant in NC

1:42 Man yells "Trump" at Starbucks employee in Miami area

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

2:02 Manatee Agricultural Hall of Famer inducted