Bradenton man cited after hitting a work truck

A Bradenton man was cited with careless driving after he hit a work truck spraying herbicide on the U.S. 41 median Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Johnathan Lugo, 30, was driving in the southbound left lane of U.S. 41 just south of 33rd Street West around 2:55 p.m. when he came up to a slow-traveling work truck in the same lane.
In an effort to pass the truck, according to FHP, Lugo checked the right lane, but didn’t see that the truck was slower and didn’t change lanes in time. The front left of his 2015 Chevrolet Express hit the back right of the work truck, according to FHP.
Lugo was taken to Blake Medical Center with critical injuries, and the two occupants of the work truck were transported with minor injuries.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments