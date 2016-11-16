Myakka City man killed after pickup overturns in single-vehicle crash

A Myakka City man died late Wednesday morning after his vehicle overturned after crashing into a concrete culvert and a wooden fence post, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
David Lee McLain, 63, died after the crash at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday on MJ Road, about 95 feet south of 142nd Avenue East. According to a news release, McLain was traveling northbound on MJ Road in a Chevrolet C10 pickup. FHP troopers said the vehicle began rotating counter-clockwise across the road and slid into the west shoulder.
According to the release, the truck’s undercarriage then struck a concrete culvert on the west shoulder of MJ Road. The truck continued in a northwesterly direction, and the right front of the vehicle then struck a wooden fence post. Troopers said that’s when the truck overturned onto its roof and came to final rest on a driveway.
Troopers do not believe the crash was alcohol-related, according to the release.
