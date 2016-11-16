Ag Hall of Famer Robert Glenn Fleming remembered as innovator, friend

Trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly.
An avid farmer who loved casting his net in Terra Ceia Bay for mullet and giving his catch to friends and neighbors.
An innovator who knew the farmers of Manatee County as well as anyone.
Those were all attributes of Robert Glenn Fleming Sr., the newest inductee into the Manatee County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Although he died at 86 in 2006, it was clear at the ceremony inducting him into the hall Wednesday that Fleming had made an indelible impression during his life.
A lifelong resident of Terra Ceia Island, Fleming worked for Kilgore Seed Co. in Palmetto after graduating from Palmetto High School, joined the U.S. Army during World War II and returned to Kilgore, working there 47 years through its evolution into Asgrow Florida Company.
“There was one man who knew a lot about everything, and that was Glenn Fleming,” said Priscilla Whisenant Trace, who was installed in 2015 as Agriculturist of the Year, and this year was elected a Manatee County commissioner.
Betty Glassburn, a member of the Farm City Week Committee, remembered Fleming coming into the county extension office during her 16 years there.
“He always had a smile,” Glassburn said.
Byron Smith, who worked with Fleming at Asgrow, said he did not know if his friend was ever a Boy Scout, but he did follow all the tenets of the Scout Law.
“Glenn farmed his homestead on Terra Ceia. He was most famous and proud of his Terra Ceia sweet onions that were better than any Videlia onions I ever had,” Smith said.
Fleming’s three children sat at the head table for the induction ceremony at the Woman’s Club of Palmetto, and they were moved by the recognition their father received.
“It was wonderful. Dad was a special man,” said R.G. Fleming, the younger son.
Phil Fleming, R.G.’s older brother, said he thought his dad would be as proud of the Hall of Fame honor as having the North River Fire Department station on Experiemental Farm Road named after him.
“I think it is long overdue,” Phil Fleming said.
Jane Cofer, Phil and R.G.’s sister, said the accolades during the ceremony captured the essence of their father.
“He loved his community. He served it well. It was beautiful,” she said. “It’s true what they said, my dad was always either farming or fishing.”
A number of Glenn Fleming’s grandchildren attended the ceremony, including Rebecca Nabhan of West Palm Beach.
“What I remember is that if we went anywhere, he knew someone, and he knew their name. He never forgot their names. I wanted to be like that,” Nabhan said.
Recognized at Wednesday’s ceremony were Farm City Week essay winners J. T. Girman of Lakewood Ranch High School and Cole Davis of Haile Middle School; and speech contest winner Cara Zeveney.
