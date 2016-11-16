Manatee inventing ways to make holidays better, brighter

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer Pause

2:19 How to make perfect mashed potatoes

2:02 Manatee Agricultural Hall of Famer inducted

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

2:20 Grandmother of boy fed to pigs: 'I'm sorry that I couldn't protect him...it's what I tried to do'

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

1:03 Honoring the Bradenton Blues Festival

3:09 Southeast christens John Harder Court