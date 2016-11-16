Lanes reopen after animal remains scattered on I-75

Mangled parts of four wild boar were scattered across the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 209 early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The boar were being transported and fell from the trailer they were in around 8:05 a.m., FHP spokesman Ken Watson said.
Pigs all over I-75 north bound #sarasota @UncensoredRprt pic.twitter.com/zmCZuh2UYI— sun shine (@gra_diesel) November 16, 2016
As of 9 a.m., the carcasses had been removed from the road. FHP Lt. Greg Bueno said the right and center lanes are blocked.
Watson said FHP was still investigating what exactly happened.
UPDATE: Object on roadway in Sarasota on I-75 north before Exit 210 Fruitville Rd, 2 right lanes blocked.— FL511 I-75 (@fl511_i75) November 16, 2016
