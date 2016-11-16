Local

November 16, 2016 9:18 AM

Lanes reopen after animal remains scattered on I-75

By Hannah Morse

Sarasota

Mangled parts of four wild boar were scattered across the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 209 early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The boar were being transported and fell from the trailer they were in around 8:05 a.m., FHP spokesman Ken Watson said.

As of 9 a.m., the carcasses had been removed from the road. FHP Lt. Greg Bueno said the right and center lanes are blocked.

Watson said FHP was still investigating what exactly happened.

Local

Comments

