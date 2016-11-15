Friday is ‘Free Dentistry Day’ at Creekwood Dental

A Manatee County dental office is hosting a Free Dentistry Day event on Friday to help needy patients who haven’t been able to afford dental care.
Creekwood Dental, 5210 Creekwood Blvd., Bradenton, will give patients one choice of a free cleaning, filling or extraction during the event, which starts at 7 a.m. and is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, said Dr. Amir Guirguis, one of a team of Creekwood volunteers who will treat patients.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time,” Guirguis added.
Approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community,” Guirguis said.
The signs and symptoms of more than 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations, said Creekwood’s Dr. Jennifer Pfeiffer, who is also contributing her time and skills.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” Pfeiffer said. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
Information: 941-755-1488 or FreeDentistryDay.org.
