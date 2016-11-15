Manatee approves amendments to encourage redevelopment in urban areas

It is now easier for developers to redevelop along six urban corridors in Manatee County.
On Tuesday evening in the second required public hearing, the county commission approved Land Development Code amendments for six urban corridors — U.S. 41, 15th Street East, 53rd Avenue/State Road 70, Cortez Road, Manatee Avenue and First Street.
Commissioner Charles Smith said he’s had people calling him interested in what Manatee County was doing to encourage redevelopment.
“Yeah, it is something different but it is a start,” Smith said Tuesday evening. “This is something that I think we need.”
But there is no guarantee that developers will buy in to the changes, Smith said.
“It is a risk on our side,” he said. The changes provide greater flexibility in regulations, allow for increases in density and intensity of development and allow residential and mixed-use development patterns to occur along the corridors, according to county officials.
The changes come after amendments to the Manatee County Comprehensive Plan were adopted in September.
The changes take “a look at our neglected urban core and provide the standards to improve the quality of life for the people that are going to live there,” Commissioner Betsy Benac said.
Commending the commissioners on their vision, Dave Gustafson, former Bradenton Downtown Development director, said the changes are absolutely needed.
“Without a doubt, this is a necessity,” he said. “I commend your vision for focusing on this area that has been forgotten by many people.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
