County says farewell to commissioners Larry Bustle and John Chappie

Manatee County bid farewell to commissioners Larry Bustle and John Chappie on Tuesday after eight years of service.
Since Tuesday was the last commission meeting for the two commissioners, who decided to not run for re-election, county employees gathered in the County Administrative Center lobby to celebrate the two outgoing commissioners.
“I’m happy for them,” County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said. “I’m not so happy for me or the staff. They have been great commissioners, very supportive of the community and the staff that works in the community.”
Priscilla Whisenant Trace, who will succeed Bustle as the District 1 commissioner, and Steve Jonsson, who will succeed Chappie as the District 3 commissioner, will be sworn in Monday morning.
In retirement, Bustle said he plans to travel with his wife, Edie, and read books such as spy novels.
“All in all, I’m very happy that I served seven years as a mayor (of Palmetto) and now eight years as a commissioner,” Bustle said during the farewell reception. “I think it’s time to hang it up for awhile.”
Despite no longer being a county commissioner, Chappie will return to the Bradenton Beach City Commission as a commissioner.
On Tuesday, Chappie said he was feeling great.
“Eight years went so quick,” he said. “I had a great time. I loved being a county commissioner. We had a good eight years. A good run.”
Commission Chairwoman Vanessa Baugh said she was sad on Tuesday.
“They’ve always showed me how hard they work and how much they love this county,” Baugh said. “Commissioner Chappie and Commissioner Bustle will always have a soft spot in my heart.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
