Hugh Lowell Taylor named Manatee Agriculturist of the Year

Citrus grower and cattle rancher Hugh Lowell Taylor, 65, came to the Agriculturist of the Year luncheon Tuesday expecting to deliver an address on the challenges of citrus greening.
But when fair manager Dan West announced that Taylor was Agriculturist of the Year, it brought Taylor to tears as his wife Linda, and daughters Alicia and Amanda surprised him with a family embrace.
A life-long resident of Myakka City, Taylor grew up working alongside his father on their two ranches, according to his nomination.
Hugh Taylor is now owner and part owner and manager of three companies —Taylor Cattle & Citrus, Taylor Farms and Taylor Ranch — that manage more than 2,400 acres, more than 500 head of cattle, and 60 acres of citrus groves.
“While Hugh has dedicated his life to maintaining his family tradition, he has already established his own legacy for future generations as a leader and innovator,” the nomination said.
West noted that Taylor’s service on many agricultural and civic boards “embodies the idea of civic involvement.”
In brief remarks to the Kiwanis luncheon where the award is presented annual, the visibly moved Taylor said, “Thank you very much. I appreciate it and God bless all of you.”
